Bleacher Report Identifies Commanders' Biggest Need at the Bye
Ask the average Washington Commanders fan where the team's biggest weakness is and they'll likely point to the cornerback group.
Even with the addition of Marshon Lattimore to the group, and the stellar play of Commanders rookie Mike Sainristil, there appears to be a need there as many continue to be unhappy with the consistency of play at the position.
If you ask Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department, cornerback is on the list, but it's not at the top.
Instead, the top need is at the defensive tackle position where veteran Daron Payne and rookie Jer'Zhan Newton currently lead the charge for the Commanders.
While the site doesn't offer much in the way of an explanation for the ranking, we can deduce that it is likely due to the lack of run defense displayed by the unit as a whole.
Through 13 games the Washington run defense is allowing 4.77 yards per carry, ranking 26th in the NFL.
No. 2 on the list is offensive tackle where speculation lives that Commanders general manager Adam Peters might target a blue-chip left tackle in April's NFL Draft and move Brandon Coleman over to right tackle where veteran Andrew Wylie currently starts for the team.
Third on the Bleacher Report list is a wide receiver as the collective No. 2 receiver group led by Noah Brown is viewed outside the organization as a fault, not a feature.
The safety position came in fourth, followed by cornerback at fifth.
Peters and the Commanders may or may not see their needs stacked the same way as this list does, but regardless, he and his staff will have plenty of money - upwards of $100 million in salary cap if they want it - and a full cupboard of draft capital to spend on adding even more talent to the roster that has produced arguably the most surprising success story of the 2024 NFL season.
