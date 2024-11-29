Commander Country

Commanders DT Impressing in Rookie Year

The Washington Commanders are happy with how their rookie defensive tackle has performed.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter ab at Commanders Field.
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter ab at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have had strong contributions from their rookie class, especially from first-round quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, second-round defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton has also impressed under the radar on the defensive side of the ball.

“Well, he's improved, I think he's improved in his run game," Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. "We've been moving him a little bit more to let him penetrate. He's not as big a man as Payne or JA [DT Jonathan Allen]. So, we put him on the move a little bit more and he's done a nice job with that penetrating. And so, what I need to see him do a little bit more is when he does have to hold a double, hold it and things like that. But I've been impressed with the way that he's played and hopefully it can continue to improve.”

Newton, 22, has recorded 30 tackles in 11 games so far this season for the Commanders. He entered the starting lineup after Jonathan Allen went to injured reserve and has quietly been solid, but if Washington wants to take a step forward, players like Newton need to offer some upgrades.

