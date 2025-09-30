Commanders starter doesn’t hold back calling out team after another loss
Washington Commanders defensive back Jeremy Reaves is disappointed after the team's Week 4 loss against the Atlanta Falcons, but he wants to rally the troops.
As one of the leaders of the team, Reaves hopes to get the Commanders back on track. That starts with holding the defense accountable for its actions.
“We have to do our own job when we’re asked to do something right. And situationally, we’ve just got to understand where the weakness of certain coverages are and where they're going to attack it. That's all part of film study and game planning and everything. So, we've got to do our part. That's the biggest part of it, is when we have the opportunity to make those plays, we’re making one," Reaves said.
READ MORE: Commanders could lose starter due to season ending injury
Reaves calls out Commanders defense
Reaves had a season-high eight tackles while making his first start of the season for the Commanders.
Reaves praised the Falcons offense for their efforts but says the Commanders will use the game as a way to get better.
“No, I mean they ran their staples right. They did a lot of different things and motions and putting people in different spots. But, they ran their system. They just did it from different personnels. Like I said, credit to them. They did a great job. They made the plays that needed to be made in certain situations, and we didn't. So, you tip your hat to them. You learn from it, watch the tape and get ready for the next week," Reaves said.
If Reaves and the Commanders defense can learn from its mistakes the unit made against the Falcons, they should have a good chance of pulling out a win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Chargers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET inside SoFi Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
READ MORE: Commanders' Luke McCaffrey strikes early vs. Falcons
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit
• 3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons
• Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue