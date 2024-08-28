Commanders 2023 Draft Class Decimated After Roster Cuts
The Washington Commanders have solidified their 53-man roster and it includes a few exclusions from the 2023 NFL Draft class.
After Tuesday's cuts, only two players — defensive backs Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin — remain from last year's draft class on this year's 53-man roster. Offensive linemen Ricky Stromberg and Braeden Daniels, defensive linemen KJ Henry and Andre Jones and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. did not make the cut for the Commanders this season.
Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters didn't draft them, and that may have contributed to their decision, even if they won't admit it publicly.
“Yeah, I think once I took the job, they're my guys too," Quinn said. "We're always going to make what we think is the best decision for the team. That's our obligation, there’s no ‘ours’ or ‘theirs’, or any of that kind of good stuff. Like once I was here, man, I connected with lots of players here. So yeah, no looking at it at anything other than just what do we need to do best for the team and really that's where it starts and ends.”
It's clear that after the finalization of the roster that there's a new era in Washington in hopes of having some different results.
