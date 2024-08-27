Washington Commanders Cut Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR
The Washington Commanders are tightening their roster today from 90 to 53, and that includes cutting one of the team's more inspiring players.
The team announced on Tuesday that it has cut veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in an NFL regular season game since 2018.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had some strong words about Bryant after Sunday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots, where he caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
"I think as a ball player and a teammate you really have appreciation for somebody's journey," Quinn said. "Maybe even if you might not have been a part of that. But you recognize it when things don't always go the way you'd hoped it would. So, for someone like him to stay with it, that shows a lot of grit where it would've been real easy just to walk away and not be able to do it. I had a chance to coach him some last year and I was impressed. I didn't forget. So, would he make the most of that opportunity? I felt that energy from him. I think it's probably a combination of he's a good teammate as a new guy here, but there's also some appreciation for a story that shows some real resilience and some fight which these guys certainly appreciate.”
Bryant isn't the only cut the Commanders have to make today as the team must get to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET.
