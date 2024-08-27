Commander Country

Washington Commanders Cut Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR

The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to Martavis Bryant, who valiantly attempted a six-year comeback to the NFL.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (88) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) during the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (88) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) during the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are tightening their roster today from 90 to 53, and that includes cutting one of the team's more inspiring players.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has cut veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who hasn't played in an NFL regular season game since 2018.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders' Martavis Bryant Shines in Win vs. New England Patriots

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had some strong words about Bryant after Sunday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots, where he caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"I think as a ball player and a teammate you really have appreciation for somebody's journey," Quinn said. "Maybe even if you might not have been a part of that. But you recognize it when things don't always go the way you'd hoped it would. So, for someone like him to stay with it, that shows a lot of grit where it would've been real easy just to walk away and not be able to do it. I had a chance to coach him some last year and I was impressed. I didn't forget. So, would he make the most of that opportunity? I felt that energy from him. I think it's probably a combination of he's a good teammate as a new guy here, but there's also some appreciation for a story that shows some real resilience and some fight which these guys certainly appreciate.”

Bryant isn't the only cut the Commanders have to make today as the team must get to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Josh Harris Reveals Latest on Commanders’ Possible Return to ‘Redskins’ Name

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal

• Jahan Dotson Fired Up for Commanders Showdown After Eagles Trade

• Commanders Won't Be Trading For Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb

Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News