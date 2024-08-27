Commanders Closer to 53-Man Roster After Waiving Popular Quarterback
The Washington Commanders, along with the rest of the 31 other teams in the NFL, are working to cut their active rosters down to 53 players before today's 4:00 PM ET deadline.
While the Commanders started slow on with their releasing of players Tuesday morning, things have since started to heat up with several cuts happening including the waiving of popular undrafted quarterback out of Notre Dame Sam Hartman.
Hartman was somewhat of a longshot to make the active roster with Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, and Jeff Driskel all in the locker room, but with his release he will likely return to the Commanders' practice squad if he clears waivers.
READ MORE: First Washington Commanders Roster Moves and Reports Coming In as Team Waives WR/KR
Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was also released on Thursday and is another practice squad possibility as he started camp strong before fading off. It's also worth mentioning that Castro-Fields was a former draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers when Adam Peters was there.
2023 fifth-round defensive end KJ Henry is another player to watch on waivers and to return to the Commanders on the practice squad as long as he clears.
In other moves, the Commanders also have released guard Julian Good-Jones, cornerback James Pierre, defensive end Andre Jones Jr., and defensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Cut Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR
• Washington Commanders Pursuing Multiple Trades Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
• Commanders Announce Multi-Year Naming-Rights Deal