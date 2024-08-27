Washington Commanders Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster for 2024 Regular Season
The Washington Commanders underwent the painful process of informing dozens of players their NFL dreams had at least hit a road bump by cutting them from their initial 53-man roster.
Among them were some surprises like both Commanders defensive ends KJ Henry and Andre Jones Jr.
There were also players most expected Washington to not carry over, but have a shot at returning on the practice squad as well, like quarterback Sam Hartman and cornerback Chigozie Anusiem.
One of the major storylines was the further depletion of the population that occupied the roster from the Ron Rivera era of Commanders football. But that's a story to be discussed another time. Here, let's take a look at the 53 men who make up the initial regular season roster in Washington.
OFFENSE (25)
Quarterback (3): Jayden Daniels - Marcus Mariota - Jeff Driskel
Running Back (3): Brian Robinson Jr. - Austin Ekeler - Jeremy McNichols
Wide Receiver (6): Terry McLaurin - Dyami Brown - Olamide Zaccheaus - Luke McCaffrey - Jamison Crowder - Byron Pringle
Tight End (4): Zach Ertz - John Bates - Ben Sinnott - Colson Yankoff
Offensive Line (9): Brandon Coleman - Nick Allegretti - Tyler Biadasz - Sam Cosmi - Andrew Wylie - Cornelius Lucas - Trent Scott - Michael Deiter - Chris Paul
DEFENSE (25)
Defensive Tackle (5): Jonathan Allen - Daron Payne - Jer'Zhan Newton - John Ridgeway - Phidarian Mathis
Defensive End (4): Dorance Armstrong - Clelin Ferrell - Jamin Davis - Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Linebacker (5): Bobby Wagner - Frankie Luvu - Dante Fowler Jr. - Mykal Walker - Dominique Hampton
Cornerback (5): Benjamin St-Juste - Emmanuel Forbes - Mike Sainristil - Michael Davis - Noah Igbinoghene
Safety (6): Jeremy Chinn - Quann Martin - Jeremy Reaves - Darrick Forrest - Percy Butler - Tyler Owens
SPECIALISTS (3)
Punter (1): Tress Way
Long Snapper (1): Tyler Ott
Kicker (1): Cade York
