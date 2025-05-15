Commanders 2025 schedule release, early analysis, roughest stretch
The NFL released its 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, revealing the complete slate of games for the Washington Commanders and bringing clarity to one of the league’s most intriguing teams heading into the fall.
Last season, the Commanders posted their best start since 1996 and enters the new year under head coach Dan Quinn with renewed optimism.
The Commanders will play eight road games, eight at home, and one international contest in Madrid, which adds a unique twist to an already loaded schedule. They will also five primetime games—including matchups on Thursday, Sunday, Monday, and Christmas Day.
As previously known, the Washington Commanders will open the season at home against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 7. It’s a divisional rivalry game Washington has owned recently, sweeping the Giants last season behind a dominant defensive performance and record-setting special teams display.
The Commanders will make their primetime debut quickly, heading to Lambeau Field in Week 2 to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, a major early test for Dan Quinn’s squad. Washington returns home the following Sunday to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3—another opportunity to capitalize on home-field momentum.
Washington then hits the road for back-to-back road games in Weeks 4 and 5, visiting the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, with the latter kicking off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern in a likely nationally televised window.
In Week 6, the Commanders return to Monday Night Football, hosting the Chicago Bears in a marquee showdown under the lights. That contest is followed by a brutal road stretch that includes a visit to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 (4:25 p.m.) and a Monday Night Football showdown with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.
Primetime continues in Week 9 with a Sunday Night Football home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, followed by a difficult Week 10 test against the high-powered Detroit Lions, once again in the 4:25 p.m. national slot.
In Week 11, Washington will board a long flight to Madrid, Spain, to face the Miami Dolphins in the NFL’s newest international series game. The Commanders get a much-needed bye in Week 12, giving them time to regroup before the final stretch.
The home slate resumes in Week 13 with another Sunday Night Football game, this time against the Denver Broncos. After that, Washington closes out the season with four of its final five games on the road, starting with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, then a visit to the Giants in Week 15.
The season concludes with a sprint through the NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles (home) in Week 16 on a Saturday, a Christmas Day showdown against the Cowboys in Week 17, and the regular-season finale on the road at Philadelphia (Week 18, time TBD).
All in all, Washington has a demanding but opportunity-filled path in 2025. The blend of national showcases, historic rivalries, and international exposure offers the Commanders a national stage to show how far they’ve come under their new regime.
2025 Washington Commanders Football Schedule:
Week 1: September 7th vs. Giants – 1:00pm
Week 2: September 11th at Packers – Thursday Night Football- 8:15pm
Week 3: September 21st vs. Raiders-1:00pm
Week 4: September 28th at Falcons-1:00pm
Week 5: October 5th at Chargers – 4:25 p.m.
Week 6: October 13th vs. Bears – Monday Night Football- 8:15pm
Week 7: October 19th at Cowboys – 4:25 p.m.
Week 8: October 27th at Chiefs – Monday Night Football-8:15pm
Week 9: November 2nd vs. Seahawks – Sunday Night Football- 8:20pm
Week 10: November 9th vs. Lions – 4:25 p.m.
Week 11: November 16th at Dolphins (Madrid)- 9:30am
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: November 30th vs. Broncos – Sunday Night Football- 8:20pm
Week 14: December 7th at Vikings-1:00pm
Week 15: December 14th at Giants-1:00pm
Week 16: December 20th vs. Eagles -Saturday -TBD
Week 17: December 25th vs. Cowboys – Christmas Day
Week 18: January 3rd at Eagles – TBD
