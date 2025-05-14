Prediction: Commanders win double-digit games, but lose NFC East to rival
The NFC East Division hasn't had a repeat champion in over two decades, a streak the Washington Commanders are looking to keep going this year as they look to unseat the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the title in 2024.
In what has truly been the most competitive division, even when not at full strength, the Commanders and the NFC East have cracked the code to keeping things interesting in the NFL while teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their respective divisions one-team races.
This season, however, NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund predicts Washington will fall just short of that goal, while winning double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the early 1990s.
"The Washington Commanders are projected to win 10.2 games and secure an NFC Wild Card after their breakout 2024 season with new head coach Dan Quinn and Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels," Frelund says in her win-total projections for the NFC East teams. "Washington scored more than nine points per game last season compared to 2023. Daniels elevated everyone around him and was able to extend plays with his legs. General manager Adam Peters went all in on building around his young quarterback, trading for (receiver) Deebo Samuel and (offensive tackle) Laremy Tunsil and drafting another tackle, Josh Conerly Jr., in the first round. Assuming the Commanders can better protect Daniels in 2025, watch out."
in her projection, Frelund also has the Philadelphia Eagles winning 11 games and securing the division title for the second-straight year while the Dallas Cowboys finish with 7.2 win and the New York Giants just 5.4.
That division standings list would mimic that of 2024, and send the Commanders on the road again to face one of the other group winners in the Wild Card round just like they did last year.
Washington beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to a long final drive of the game and winning field goal try from kicker Zane Gonzalez before heading north to face and defeat the Detroit Lions, winners of the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
While the Commanders wouldn't be happy falling short of winning the division, they'd certainly look to take advantage of a second opportunity to play in the postseason tournament as they continue their hunt for the franchise's fourth Super Bowl win.
