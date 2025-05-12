Commanders WR opens up about Jayden Daniels and the 2025 season
The 2025 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, and the Washington Commanders' rookies are fully entrenched in rookie minicamp as they look to grasp and handle the next chapter of their professional football careers.
Last season, the Commanders drafted their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, and he excelled in his rookie season, earning Rookie of the Year honors on his way to helping the team reach the NFC Championship game.
Daniels relied heavily on his natural talents, slinging the ball through the air while also utilizing his dual-threat ability by escaping the pocket and using his legs to create plays.
Daniels had plenty of weapons at his disposal a season ago, but leaned on his star playmaker, Terry McLaurin, the most. McLaurin, who has had numerous quarterbacks throw him the ball over his six-year career, had perhaps his best season in Washington, DC, after finding the endzone a staggering 13 times.
While attending a community event to help the homeless and at-risk children, McLaurin discussed the quick development of his quarterback and how he is looking forward to what the two can do in the future.
“The way I saw Jayden grow leaps and bounds last year, honestly, we all knew the type of competitor he was when he first got here. He's an extremely smart player and he's very charismatic,” McLaurin said of Daniels via WUSA9.
“But you've got to see his competitive edge out there on Sundays and the way he just, again, was able to get better week in and week out and put his best foot forward. There were a lot of Sundays where he was our best player out there, you know what I mean? And the way he's able to extend plays with his legs, his arm, and he can make all the throws. And again, I think it's just his competitive nature, where you feel like you got a chance to make big plays with the ball in his hands. So I'm just looking forward to growing with him.”
There is no denying that Daniels has what it takes to remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. He will only be entering his second season in the NFL, and the future couldn't be brighter in the DMV area with him at the helm of the new era of Commanders' football.
McLaurin has been the beneficiary of Daniels' early success, and although he praised Daniels for what he was able to accomplish last season, he explains that his quarterback isn't settled with his performance and is looking for more.
“He could have just hung his hat on what he did last year, but you can tell he still has a hunger for more,” McLaurin said of Daniels.
That hunger must be there if Daniels, McLaurin, and the rest of the Commanders want to reach a Super Bowl. They put together a contending roster a season ago, and throughout this offseason have continued to add to their impressive ability to attract talent by adding help along the offensive line, the defense, and another star playmaker on the outside in Deebo Samuel who McLaurin also had high praise for when speaking at the community event about how the front office has done in changing the direction of the franchise.
