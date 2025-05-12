Commanders player named as one analyst's most anticipated debut of 2025
In many ways, last offseason was one of rebirth for the Washington Commanders.
Sparked by the decision from managing partner Josh Harris to near completely clean house, the subsequent front office and coaching staffs not only pumped fresh blood into the Commanders' organization, it revived a franchise once left behind for dead by the rest of the NFL.
Following a 12-win regular season debut and deep playoff run, Washington turned this offseason to one all about quarterback Jayden Daniels. Among the moves aimed at making sure Daniels is set up for complete success is the addition of receiver Deebo Samuel, NFL analyst Marc Ross's most anticipated debut of the season.
"The Commanders made it to the NFC title game on the back of Jayden Daniels' transcendent rookie campaign. They've made several key moves this offseason, including trading for versatile playmaker Deebo Samuel, in the hopes of making it back to Championship Sunday to give themselves a chance at a Super Bowl title. Though Samuel had success under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, this will be the best quarterback he has played with, along with the best receiver he has played with in Terry McLaurin. I'm interested to see how Kliff Kingsbury uses Samuel in this offense and how much better the unit will be with Samuel in tow," Ross wrote.
Some are weary about what Samuel will bring to the Commanders' offense while most remain cautiously optimistic at worst.
Those who doubt the impact point to the reported issues with the receiver's weight last season as well as the dip in his production in the years that followed his 2021 effort, the best of his career thus far.
In his final season playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel collected 51 passes gaining 670 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the process. As a dual-threat playmaker, he also added another 136 yards rushing on 42 attempts, scoring once on the ground.
While 2024 was in fact a down year in production for Samuel compared to the rest of his seasons, and he did land outside the top 32 among receivers in yards, the veteran still ranked top 40 in yards from scrimmage, putting him just outside the window.
In fact, while their games are vastly different, Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, who many consider wide receiver No. 1 material, finished less than 30 yards apart at the end of the regular season.
Granted, Smith played two fewer games, but Samuel played without the likes of A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley.
When you take into account Samuel's ability to contribute on special teams as well, he finished third among all receivers in all-purpose yards. So, down year, sure, but ineffective?
Considering Washington gave up only a fifth-round pick and salary cap space they aren't exactly in dire need of at the moment to bring him in, from where we sit, we too can't wait to see what Samuel can do in 2025.
