Cowboys schedule leak may hint at Commanders season finale

The Washington Commanders might have an idea as to who they will play in Week 18.

Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the league will have the 272-piece puzzle solved by 8 p.m. ET, but reports and insiders are slowly revealing part of the schedule in anticipation of the NFL's announcement.

According to NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton, the New York Giants will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

This means the Commanders will have to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 as part of the league's rule to have only divisional games on the final week of the regular season.

Knowing that the Commanders will host the Eagles on Dec. 20 in Week 16, this means Washington will head to Philadelphia to close out the regular season.

This could mean a number of things for the Commanders. It could possibly help Washington if Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff berth or division title. The Eagles may end up resting their starters on the final week of the season if that is the case.

The Commanders might also need the win in Week 18 in order to clinch the NFC East on their own, and a game against the Eagles could help. It could also have the opposite effect.

The fact that the game is on the road isn't the best news for Washington, but the team will have to ensure that it is all good to go before late December since the schedule appears to get much more difficult with the defending champs appearing twice in the final three weeks of the season.

