Commanders, 49ers could make another bold wide receiver trade
The Washington Commanders may need a new wide receiver after Terry McLaurin requested to be traded by the team.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings as a potential trade candidate for the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders get positive news on Terry McLaurin contract negotiations
"Even with Deebo Samuel now in Washington, though, the Commanders could have interest in Jennings. General manager Adam Peters came from San Francisco's front office, and Washington may have a need after Terry McLaurin officially requested a trade," Knox wrote.
"Hypothetically, a McLaurin-for-Jennings swap could work, but that feels unlikely, given McLaurin's desire for a new contract. San Francisco just paid Brandon Aiyuk last offseason and got out from under Samuel's contract earlier this year.
"However, the Commanders could include Noah Brown, who racked up 453 yards in 11 games last season before suffering a lacerated kidney. He's entering a contract year but would help San Francisco replace Jennings."
Jennings could be traded to Commanders
The Commanders have to find some kind of contingency plan if they traded McLaurin and Jennings could be that for the team.
Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns for the Niners last season, all of which were career-highs.
The familiarity with Commanders general manager Adam Peters and the 49ers could also help once again as Washington seeks another receiver and weapon for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
In the meantime, the Commanders are getting ready for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
READ MORE: AFC contender is reportedly trying to trade for Commanders' Terry McLaurin
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• This Commanders QB is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
• Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels' showcases intense leadership approach
• The one player who embodies the Commanders' entire journey
• Commanders coach reveals his one unbreakable rule for all players