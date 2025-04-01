Commanders, 49ers linked to NFL Draft trade
The Washington Commanders are very familiar with the San Francisco 49ers, especially with Adam Peters' connection to the franchise.
Peters was with the Niners front office from 2017-23, where he saw the team go to two Super Bowls. His connection with San Francisco was part of the reason why the Deebo Samuel trade happened earlier this offseason.
Now, the two NFC teams are connected again as ESPN insider Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would bring the Niners back into the first round with the No. 29 overall pick.
Commanders, 49ers strike deal
“(The Commanders) were one of the league’s oldest teams a year ago, and after acquiring Laremy Tunsil, Marshon Lattimore and Deebo Samuel Sr., they have just five picks in 2025 and five more in 2026,” Barnwell writes.
“The 2024 Texans are a good example of how a team seemingly on the rise can stagnate without an annual influx of talent through the draft … The Commanders could address wide receiver at No. 43.”
In return, the Commanders would get Nos. 43, 100 and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft. Considering Washington only has five picks in 2025 and 2026, a deal like this is exactly what the Commanders should be looking for.
