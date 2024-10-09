Commanders Jayden Daniels and Use of Space Stands Out to Ravens Coach
The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens matchup this weekend is a big one. In fact, some are even calling it an early candidate to be the game of the year.
For the Commanders it's an opportunity to go up against a perennial playoff participant and really put some weight behind the love the team has been getting after winning four straight games dating back to Week 2.
But Washington head coach Dan Quinn has acknowledged that his team is very aware of how good the Ravens are, and even praised their consistency as a franchise.
Meanwhile, on the other side of this East Coast matchup, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on young Jayden Daniels, the quarterback that has so many excited about what the Commanders have going on.
“Jayden [Daniels] is playing at a high, high level. He has his team; they built it around him. [Commanders offensive coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury]’s done a great job there in terms of building the offense around Jayden," Harbaugh told local Baltimore reporters on Wednesday. "They have skill players; they have a really good running back; veteran offensive line. They've been doing a great job – you see it on tape. They have a lot of plays that are ... There's all kind of space out there that they've created with all of that mixed – that chemistry together that they have. We have our hands full. It definitely starts with Jayden, but it’s the whole offense, and we have to be on point.”
What Washington has done really well through five weeks, and especially well in the four wins, is force opposing teams to pick their poison. Simply put: Would you rather Daniels kill you with his legs, or his arms?
If you go the extra mile to double targets like receiver Terry McLaurin, drop safeties deep to prevent the long ball, and chase flare routes and out-breaking receivers and tight ends, Daniels will take advantage of the space that creates by running through it.
However, if you spread it out and keep defenders in every zone, his skill position players know how to find space in between, and Daniels knows how to accurately deliver timely passes to exploit the gaps.
The result has been three straight games scoring 34 points or more, and no fewer than 20 in a single game this year.
That equation is the one Harbaugh will take a swing at solving, with future opponents hoping he can unlock the secret to grounding the Commanders' suddenly high-flying offense.
