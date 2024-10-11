2 Commanders Miss Friday's Practice Before Ravens Game
A win on Sunday would be huge for the Washington Commanders. They're knocking on the door of a huge arrival that will be heard across the NFL. Their next contest is coming against the Baltimore Ravens and, while it's a road game, it's just a quick trek up the road.
For rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn, this would be a marquee win, and their arrival would be more than solidified. The club has been rolling as they've got a 4-1 record and they're now preparing for a very good team in the Ravens. The rushing attack from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be a handful, but the Commanders offense responding will define the game.
Preparing for a big contest, here's how the Commanders' final injury report played out after Friday's practice:
DNP:
- S Tyler Owens, shin (out)
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee (questionable)
LP:
- LG Nick Algretti, ankle (active)
- WR Noah Brown (active)
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee (active)
There's only one players out for the contest -- that being safety Tyler Owens -- and running back Brian Robinson Jr. is questionable for the contest. A week ago, Robinson missed practice, though he ended up playing in the following game. The same situation could happen this week, especially with such a big matchup coming.
The Ravens are entering the game quite banged up themselves. They've got three players already ruled out with five players having a questionable status for the contest. Jackson and Henry are healthy, though, so keep an eye on their offense to bring some fire to this game.
There's certainly the potential for an offensive shootout on Sunday, and the two solid teams will create a fun matchup for fans.
