Commanders Face Tough Test in Ravens 'Threat' Lamar Jackson
The Washington Commanders are preparing to face off against the Baltimore Ravens, who are led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
Jackson isn't the easiest assignment, but Commanders coach Dan Quinn has a plan on how to contain him.
"I had this conversation yesterday with somebody, when you can extend the plays, that obviously changes how you go about things," Quinn said. "And so, some quarterbacks need extra people for spy, sometimes you want to have zone where there's vision to go and it's the second play usually that can be the most challenging. A first play may begin as a pass, then as the second one begins outside the pocket, and he has just had remarkable success with his arm and with his legs. And so yeah, he's absolutely a threat."
There are so many ways Jackson can beat an opponent, so the Commanders defense will have their hands full against him this weekend.
The defense has done a decent job over the past two weeks, giving up fewer than 14 points against both the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. That being said, Jackson and the Ravens are a different animal and the game should be a good litmus test to see where the Commanders defense is a third of the way into the season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Jayden Daniels Etches Name in NFL History Books Again
• Commanders Head Coach Emphasizes Teamwork and Fan Support
• 3 Things to Stash and Trash From Commanders' Week 5 Win