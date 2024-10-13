Commanders Ahead of Schedule, But Timeline Could Accelerate vs. Ravens
The Washington Commanders have started off hot, winning their last four games and posting one of the best records in the league through five weeks.
After winning just four games a year ago, the Commanders are certainly ahead of schedule when it comes to finding success, and coach Dan Quinn thinks he knows why.
“It’s a lot of people together for the first time," Quinn said. "I think the rookie class also came in as a very mature group. So, sometimes it’s the old guys teaching the new guys, ‘This is how we do things.’ But they were kind of ready to be involved right away, we didn’t have the normal feel it out process ... They just became a team, connected quickly. I love the fact that it’s not just an offense or a defense, but all hands-on deck. You see receivers on [special] teams and safeties, and corner. So, this blend of people, special teams kind of intersects all of it. And I love that they’re all involved from kick returns to blocking punts, whatever it is all hands-on deck. I think that contributes to it, knowing that they’re all part of one another’s success. And the preparation that goes into it, and when they have a victory, they all are responsible for the wins. So, to me that’s probably why it’s happened quicker.”
Now, they face their biggest test yet against the Baltimore Ravens, who went to the AFC Championship a year ago with Lamar Jackson under center. The Commanders aren't favored to win, but they weren't expected to come out on top in three of their four victories. If they can pull off the upset in Baltimore, the rest of the NFL may really begin to take notice.
