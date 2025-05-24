Commanders among offseason winners after big trades
The Washington Commanders have had quite the offseason filled with ups and downs.
For the most part, the Commanders have been strong with their moves, which is why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks Washington has been one of the offseason's big winners.
Commanders praised for offseason efforts
"Washington was one of the biggest winners in the 2024 offseason. This offseason, the team used the trade market to try to build off that momentum. Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil are the headliners, and the Commanders only made five picks in the draft," Ballentine wrote.
"Their first pick could wind up being one of the most important of the Jayden Daniels era, though. We've seen how crucial it is to put a good line in front of a young quarterback, and Josh Conerly has the potential to be a good starting tackle for years to come.
"Drafting Trey Amos in the second round gives them a lot more flexibility at cornerback. Adding another outside corner gives them the option of moving Mike Sainristil back inside where he played at Michigan."
Though the Commanders have enjoyed a good offseason, they haven't been perfect. Ballentine thinks the team should still target a pass rusher or two in the second half of the offseason.
"Right now, Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. are the top options on the edge. They should be one of the top teams considered for any edge-rusher that could be available for trade and it might not be a bad idea to kick the tires on Za'Darius Smith," Ballentine wrote.
If the Commanders can figure out how to plug that hole at pass rusher, they could find themselves back in the NFC Championship with a chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
