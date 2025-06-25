Commanders among teams with best offseasons in NFL
The Washington Commanders are a team on the rise after advancing all the way to the NFC Championship last season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After their stunning season, the Commanders find themselves among the best teams in the league, and they have a chance to strike even further in the 2025 season.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards identified the 10 teams with the best offseasons in the league, and the Commanders came in at No. 5.
Commanders among best offseasons
"Washington deployed an aggressive strategy similar to the one Houston conducted following C.J. Stroud's rookie campaign. Ironically, the former's strategy entailed the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. And instead of trading for Stefon Diggs, the Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel. In the short term, it sends a message that the franchise is looking to accelerate its timeline, but future assets were sacrificed to make that happen," Edwards wrote.
"It was important to bring back offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury even though he had interest elsewhere."
The only teams with a higher placement on Edwards' list were the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.
The Commanders did everything that a team with a rookie quarterback and a Super Bowl window should. They were aggressive in their approach in free agency and the draft, and it allowed them to improve the roster in multiple areas of need.
The Commanders are set to report to training camp on July 22.
