Washington Commanders Announce CBS Affiliate as New Broadcast Partner
The Washington Commanders are ushering in a new era with fresh faces in the front office, the coaching staff, and their roster, but that isn't the only thing that will be brand new to the organization this year as they have partnered with WUSA9, a local DMV television station, to bring you five exclusive shows with behind-the-scenes access to all things Commanders' football.
The stations is also set to broadcast Washington's first two preseason games of the year, August 10th at the New York Jets and August 17th at the Miami Dolphins.
WUSA9 President and General Manager Richard Dyer released the following statement regarding the new partnership with the team.
"The alignment of our mission to inform, inspire and impact and the Commanders mission to not only have a world-class franchise here in the nation's capital, but to make a positive impact in the community, aligned perfectly and both of us saw this as a win-win opportunity."- Richard Dyer, WUSA9
There is a buzz in the DC area surrounding the Commanders after an exciting offseason that also provided them their QB of the future Jayden Daniels and this behind-the-scenes access should only garner more of it as the season unfolds.
Four out of the five shows will air during the season, however, Command Center will run year-round. Here is a detailed look at the five shows that will be premiering on WUSA9 according to their website:
"COMMANDERS WEEKLY: Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Airing Sept. 12, 2024 through Jan. 9, 2025
Join us every Thursday for an uplifting journey with Commanders Weekly, a 30-minute program dedicated to spotlighting the team's impactful community initiatives and inspiring stories of goodwill. Dive into the heart of our community as we highlight how the Commanders are leading by example and making a positive impact. Hosted by Chick Hernandez, this show brings you closer to the individuals and organizations driving change. Don't miss our "Commanders Spotlight of the Week," shining a spotlight on stories that exemplify the team's spirit of service within our community. Tune in and be part of a movement to spread kindness and compassion with WUSA9 and the Washington Commanders.
COMMAND CENTER: Saturdays at 11:35 p.m.; Airing weekly beginning June 8
This is the flagship weekly show of the Washington Commanders. Host Bryan Colbert Jr. is joined by Washington legends London Fletcher, Santana Moss, Logan Paulsen and Fred Smoot to take you inside the game with expert analysis and insight, film review sessions and look at the team from a fan’s perspective. Get exclusive access and insight you simply won’t find anywhere else.
THE PLAYER’S CLUB: Sundays at 12:05 a.m.; Airing Sept. 1, 2024 through Jan. 12, 2025
The Player’s Club gives Commanders fans a seat at the table with some of the franchise’s most beloved alumni and their favorite current players. Join Washington legends London Fletcher, Santana Moss and Fred Smoot as they hang out with your favorite current Commanders players to talk about life on and off the field, from a perspective that only those who played the game can offer. The Player’s Club is as close to hanging out in the locker room as Commanders fans can get!
THE GAMEPLAN: Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Airing Sept. 1, 2024 through Jan. 12, 2025
This is the only show where you’ll hear directly from Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn. Coach joins host Bryan Colbert Jr. and former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen to break down the games, talk about the team and look ahead to the upcoming opponent. The Gameplan is the place for Commanders fans to hear the game plan from the man drawing them up.
COMMANDERS KICK-OFF: Sundays at 11:30 a.m.; Airing Sept. 8, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025
Tune in every Sunday with WUSA9 hosts Chick Hernandez and Wisdom Martin for the ultimate pregame experience to fuel your excitement for the upcoming game. This show delivers comprehensive coverage and insider insights to prepare you for the gridiron battles ahead. From breaking down the keys to the game to keeping you updated on the latest injury report, we've got you covered. Plus, don't miss out on special segments like the Commanders Fan of the Week, where we celebrate the heart and soul of the team: the fans. Get ready to dive deep into the world of Washington football like never before, because game day starts here on WUSA9!"
