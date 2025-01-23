Washington Commanders Announce Second Injury Report Before NFC Title Game
The Washington Commanders get a third matchup against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for the season. They split the regular season matchups 1-1, though both matchups featured a comeback from the eventual victor.
This time around, the winner gets a bid to the Super Bowl, though. For rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders squad that posted the franchise's best regular season record since 1991, that would be quite the feat.
Leading up to the NFC title game, the Commanders are rolling through practice trying to get as healthy as possible so they're well-equipped for a victory and a Super Bowl bid.
Here's how the team's second injury report played out:
Non-participants:
- G Sam Cosmi, knee
- QB Jeff Driskel, illness
- DT Daron Payne, knee/finger
- LB Bobby Wagner, ankle
Limited participants:
- DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste, shoulder
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, hip
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
- TE John Bates, shoulder
- WR Jamison Crowder, rest
- LB Frankie Luvu, shoulder
- TE Ben Sinnott, shoulder
There are many smaller injuries running the show, and many players listed will be good to go by Sunday. However, one player that won't be is guard Sam Cosmi, who tore his ACL in the club's recent playoff matchup.
