Commander Country

Washington Commanders Announce Second Injury Report Before NFC Title Game

The Washington Commanders revealed their second injury report before they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kade Kimble

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders get a third matchup against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles for the season. They split the regular season matchups 1-1, though both matchups featured a comeback from the eventual victor.

This time around, the winner gets a bid to the Super Bowl, though. For rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders squad that posted the franchise's best regular season record since 1991, that would be quite the feat.

Leading up to the NFC title game, the Commanders are rolling through practice trying to get as healthy as possible so they're well-equipped for a victory and a Super Bowl bid.

Here's how the team's second injury report played out:

Non-participants:

  • G Sam Cosmi, knee
  • QB Jeff Driskel, illness
  • DT Daron Payne, knee/finger
  • LB Bobby Wagner, ankle

Limited participants:

  • DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste, shoulder
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus, hip
  • DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
  • TE John Bates, shoulder
  • WR Jamison Crowder, rest
  • LB Frankie Luvu, shoulder
  • TE Ben Sinnott, shoulder

There are many smaller injuries running the show, and many players listed will be good to go by Sunday. However, one player that won't be is guard Sam Cosmi, who tore his ACL in the club's recent playoff matchup.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Need Big Performance From Marshon Lattimore vs. Eagles

• Commanders Land One Spot on PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team

• Richard Sherman's Bold Prediction for Upcoming Commanders' Playoff Game

• Rob Gronkowski Praises Commanders' Zach Ertz: 'He's Underrated!'

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News