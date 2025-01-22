Commander Country

Commanders Land One Spot on PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team

The Washington Commanders have had quite the season and landed one of their players on the PFWA's All-Rookie Team.

David Harrison

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders' exciting season will continue this weekend in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the Commanders, it'll be another opportunity to get an upset road victory in this postseason and another chance to show off rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels.

While he isn't the only rookie Washington would like everyone to know about, Daniels is the main attraction and was the only one to make the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2024.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

2024 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

RB – Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

WR – Malik Nabers, New York Giants; Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

TE – Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

C – Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

G – Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders; Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers

T – Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers; Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DL – Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos; Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams; Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts; T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans

LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers; Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

CB – Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

S – Calen Bullock, Houston Texans; Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers

Special Teams

PK – Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

P – Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals

KR – Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams

PR – Brandon Codrington, Buffalo Bills

ST – Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions

Other Commanders rookies like offensive tackle Brandon Coleman and cornerback Mike Sainristil were among those who some might have expected to get some votes.

While we don't know what the voter splits were, it would seem while Washington has some really good rookies in this year's class there may not have been an injustice here.

Coleman played 934 snaps this season, one of five rookie offensive tackles to do so. His nine sacks allowed is the most among that group, while the 37 pressures allowed are third least behind Rosengarten and Alt, the two tackles who made this year's rookie team.

Although, a case could certainly be made for Sainristil who played 978 snaps at cornerback this season–more than any other rookie–showcasing an ability to stay on the field. Additionally, his transition from slot corner to outside all in the same rookie season is something not often seen, letalone achieved successfully.

Sainristil did allow a higher passer rating against compared to both Mitchell and DeJean but was tied with one of those rookies and San Francisco 49ers' cornerback Renardo Green with nine passes broken up.

Additionally, the Commanders' rookie finished third in interceptions among rookie corners with two picks, while DeJean and Mitchell finished with none. What likely set DeJean above Sainristil in the eyes of voters was the zero touchdowns allowed in coverage compared to five for the Washington standout.

Regardless of the arguments to be made, the ballots have been counted. Now, all that's left to do is figure out which team is better than the other, which rookies will be headed to the Super Bowl, and which will be sent home.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Veteran OL Could Play Last Commanders Game vs. Eagles

Commanders RB Could Be Playing For Washington Future in NFC Championship

Former Commanders Coach Predicted to Take Cowboys Head Coaching Job

Commanders Need Rushing Attack to Keep Rhythm vs. Eagles

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News