Commanders Land One Spot on PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team
The Washington Commanders' exciting season will continue this weekend in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
For the Commanders, it'll be another opportunity to get an upset road victory in this postseason and another chance to show off rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While he isn't the only rookie Washington would like everyone to know about, Daniels is the main attraction and was the only one to make the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2024.
2024 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
RB – Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
WR – Malik Nabers, New York Giants; Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
TE – Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
C – Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
G – Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders; Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers
T – Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers; Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
DL – Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos; Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams; Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts; T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans
LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers; Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
CB – Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
S – Calen Bullock, Houston Texans; Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
Special Teams
PK – Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
P – Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals
KR – Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
PR – Brandon Codrington, Buffalo Bills
ST – Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
Other Commanders rookies like offensive tackle Brandon Coleman and cornerback Mike Sainristil were among those who some might have expected to get some votes.
While we don't know what the voter splits were, it would seem while Washington has some really good rookies in this year's class there may not have been an injustice here.
Coleman played 934 snaps this season, one of five rookie offensive tackles to do so. His nine sacks allowed is the most among that group, while the 37 pressures allowed are third least behind Rosengarten and Alt, the two tackles who made this year's rookie team.
Although, a case could certainly be made for Sainristil who played 978 snaps at cornerback this season–more than any other rookie–showcasing an ability to stay on the field. Additionally, his transition from slot corner to outside all in the same rookie season is something not often seen, letalone achieved successfully.
Sainristil did allow a higher passer rating against compared to both Mitchell and DeJean but was tied with one of those rookies and San Francisco 49ers' cornerback Renardo Green with nine passes broken up.
Additionally, the Commanders' rookie finished third in interceptions among rookie corners with two picks, while DeJean and Mitchell finished with none. What likely set DeJean above Sainristil in the eyes of voters was the zero touchdowns allowed in coverage compared to five for the Washington standout.
Regardless of the arguments to be made, the ballots have been counted. Now, all that's left to do is figure out which team is better than the other, which rookies will be headed to the Super Bowl, and which will be sent home.
