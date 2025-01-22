Commander Country

Commanders Need Big Performance From Marshon Lattimore vs. Eagles

Marshon Lattimore can take the Washington Commanders secondary to the next level.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive back Marshon Lattimore has spent more time on the sidelines than the field since being traded to the team back in November.

Now, Lattimore is one win away from reaching his first Super Bowl, and the Commanders need him to stay healthy and cover A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith when they visit the Eagles.

If Lattimore picks up another injury or struggles, Bleacher Report thinks he may be done in Washington.

"It wouldn't necessarily be great process for the Commanders to cut Marshon Lattimore. They traded a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick for Lattimore and a fifth ahead of this year's trade deadline. Turning around and releasing him in the offseason wouldn't be a great look," Bleacher Report writes.

"But it's still something worth looking into if the Commanders don't love what they've seen from Lattimore. The 28-year-old only ended up playing two regular-season games before a hamstring injury took him out of the lineup. He made his return in the playoffs, but injuries have been a major issue. He's only played 26 regular-season games over the last three seasons.

"If they aren't confident he can be healthy and play at a high level, then they could release him and free up the entire $18 million cap hit."

It would take a lot for the Commanders to move on from Lattimore so soon, especially when it cost an arm and a leg to acquire him. However, it doesn't take away from the fact that he hasn't been as available as he could be, and his returns have been underwhelming.

However, a strong performance against the Eagles on Sunday could change that whole narrative around.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

