Commanders Need Big Performance From Marshon Lattimore vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders defensive back Marshon Lattimore has spent more time on the sidelines than the field since being traded to the team back in November.
Now, Lattimore is one win away from reaching his first Super Bowl, and the Commanders need him to stay healthy and cover A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith when they visit the Eagles.
If Lattimore picks up another injury or struggles, Bleacher Report thinks he may be done in Washington.
"It wouldn't necessarily be great process for the Commanders to cut Marshon Lattimore. They traded a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick for Lattimore and a fifth ahead of this year's trade deadline. Turning around and releasing him in the offseason wouldn't be a great look," Bleacher Report writes.
"But it's still something worth looking into if the Commanders don't love what they've seen from Lattimore. The 28-year-old only ended up playing two regular-season games before a hamstring injury took him out of the lineup. He made his return in the playoffs, but injuries have been a major issue. He's only played 26 regular-season games over the last three seasons.
"If they aren't confident he can be healthy and play at a high level, then they could release him and free up the entire $18 million cap hit."
It would take a lot for the Commanders to move on from Lattimore so soon, especially when it cost an arm and a leg to acquire him. However, it doesn't take away from the fact that he hasn't been as available as he could be, and his returns have been underwhelming.
However, a strong performance against the Eagles on Sunday could change that whole narrative around.
