Rob Gronkowski Praises Commanders' Zach Ertz: 'He's Underrated!'
The Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991 and will get the chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles for a second time this season to move on the team's first Super Bowl since 1991 as well.
The road wasn't easy, but the Commanders found a way. It started with new ownership, then new staff, and that compiled into new coaching and an upheaved roster. Now, Washington is trending upwards for their future and while many thought it would take some time to reach this point, the future is now.
The Commanders have been led this season by their offense, with presumed Rookie of the Year winning Jayden Daniels leading the charge with first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. While many of the skill players in Washington's offense aren't top guys, they have come into their own with the likes of Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Zach Ertz paving the way.
With just days until their third contest against the Eagles, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on the Up & Adams Show hosted by Kay Adams where he gave major props to Washington Commanders' tight end Zach Ertz for how reliable and decisive he is at the position.
"Zach Ertz is very decisive in everything that he does," Gronkowski said. "He's great for 3rd and short and in the red zone, keeping the chains moving."
Ertz, a former second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Stanford, has had a lengthy 12-year career split between the Eagles, Cardinals, and Commanders. While his veteran leadership is a given, his familiarity with Kingsbury has helped nurture this young Commanders offense. Many might have expected Ertz to start declining at this point of his career, but he put up respective numbers this season catching 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.
The numbers aren't eye-popping, however, Ertz has shown a knack for coming up with big plays when the Commanders need them most and his seven touchdown catches are his most since catching eight in back-to-back seasons from 2017-2018.
Ertz and the Commanders will face off against his former team when Washington heads to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon for the chance to make it to the Super Bowl, where they would either face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Need Big Performance From Marshon Lattimore vs. Eagles
• Commanders Land One Spot on PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team
• Richard Sherman's Bold Prediction for Upcoming Commanders' Playoff Game