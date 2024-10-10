Commander Country

Commanders Appreciative of Local Road Trip

The Washington Commanders won't have to travel far to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Travis Vokolek (47) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Travis Vokolek (47) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

This weekend, the Washington Commanders will make the long and treacherous 32-mile journey to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 6 matchup.

It's the closest road game the Commanders can have, which means the team will be bussing to the game as opposed to a flight.

"I think there's, looking on it now, it was unusual, and I don't know how many road games I got to go on a bus to the game," Quinn said. "So that's a pretty good gig. We're not flying from Dulles over to BWI. So, going into that and having your time zones into the same spot for a while, I don't know if it's an advantage, but it is certainly not a disadvantage. When you go on the road and coming back and getting your body clock back into order, that's a big deal, but it helps you on the next week. Sometimes those late nights, 1:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m. arrivals make it more challenging."

With the Commanders not focused on flying, they can hone in on how to beat Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens, who won't pose an easy task for Washington.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET from Baltimore.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• NFL Power Rankings: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Emerges as MVP Candidate

• Commanders Head Coach Emphasizes Teamwork and Fan Support

• 3 Things to Stash and Trash From Commanders' Week 5 Win

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Sliding Into MVP Conversation

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News