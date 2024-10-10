Commanders Appreciative of Local Road Trip
This weekend, the Washington Commanders will make the long and treacherous 32-mile journey to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 6 matchup.
It's the closest road game the Commanders can have, which means the team will be bussing to the game as opposed to a flight.
"I think there's, looking on it now, it was unusual, and I don't know how many road games I got to go on a bus to the game," Quinn said. "So that's a pretty good gig. We're not flying from Dulles over to BWI. So, going into that and having your time zones into the same spot for a while, I don't know if it's an advantage, but it is certainly not a disadvantage. When you go on the road and coming back and getting your body clock back into order, that's a big deal, but it helps you on the next week. Sometimes those late nights, 1:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m. arrivals make it more challenging."
With the Commanders not focused on flying, they can hone in on how to beat Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens, who won't pose an easy task for Washington.
Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET from Baltimore.
