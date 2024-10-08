NFL Power Rankings: Commanders' Jayden Daniels Emerges as MVP Candidate
The Washington Commanders are winners of four straight after beating the Cleveland Browns 34-13 in Week 5 at NorthWest Stadium.
The win helped match the Commanders' win total from last season, putting them well ahead of schedule in their rebuild.
Sports Illustrated writer placed the Commanders at No. 4 in his new power rankings, one spot ahead of the previous week, which is a testament to how well rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been playing.
"A stunning performance over the sleepwalking Browns. Jayden Daniels saw pressure and, on third-and-forevers, was evading defenders and torching secondaries. In that battle between quarterbacks, both were facing an onslaught of defenders. One of the two made the defense pay and regret ever sending an extra rusher. Jayden Daniels, welcome to the MVP conversation," Orr writes.
The only teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
If Daniels continues to play at the high level he's been at, the Commanders will continue to be taken seriously among the NFL's top teams, and he will be well on his way towards the Rookie of the Year Award and maybe even more.
