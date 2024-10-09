Commanders' Jayden Daniels Sliding Into MVP Conversation
Jayden Daniels has legitimate superstar potential for the Washington Commanders. The rookie quarterback is doing similar to what Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did a season ago. He's turning the club around and fueling an incredible offense right away.
Through five games, the Commanders are 4-1. The team posted a 4-13 record a season ago. After flushing one loss in his system, Daniels has rattled off four-straight wins to tie the team's win total from a year ago.
Daniels is absolutely bursting onto the scene, too. Washignton's offense has a new life, and the arrival of the LSU product is a large reason behind that. It's not easy to quantify just how impressive the start of his NFL career has been. He set the single-game rookie record for completion percentage in the club's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.
Having turned the Commanders around after the franchise has had years on end of mediocrity under center, Daniels is garnering quite a bit of traction to win the Most Valuable Player award. According to ESPN BET, the Washington quarterback has the fifth-best odds at +1100 to win the award.
Only Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have better odds to win the award. Primarily a quarterback award, Daniels is building quite the resume to win Rookie of the Year, but receiving some MVP buzz proves how legitimate he is.
The Commanders are rolling up on their biggest test of the season. They're set to play to Baltimore Ravens, and another MVP candidate and former winner in Jackson. Baltimore also happens to have a stout defense, and certainly the best Washington has had to play yet.
Should the Commanders find a way to win over the Ravens, Daniels will certainly solidify himself as a legitimate MVP candidate, despite only being a rookie. The threat he poses under center -- with both his elite arm and elusive legs -- has transformed the club's offense.
