3 Things to Stash and Trash From Commanders' Week 5 Win
The Washington Commanders won 34-13 over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and have now strung together back-to-back games scoring 30 or more, and have scored 20 or more points every week.
Last season, the Commanders scored 30 or more just three times all season and failed to reach the 20-point mark seven times.
Clearly, that's one thing Washington will want to keep in terms of trends, but there are a few others they'd like to continue as well as a few things we'd like to see left behind when the team faces the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday afternoon.
STASH 1: LONG LIVE LUVU
Outside linebacker Frankie Luvu came out of Sunday's win for the Commanders a bonafide candidate to be the NFL's defensive player of the week.
Not only did Luvu lead Washington with seven tackles, he came up with 2.5 sacks that led to total losses of 15.5 yards for the Browns offense and caught a fumble forced by linebacker Bobby Wagner for his second recovery of the year.
Luvu later commented that he should've taken it to the house for a touchdown, and Wagner echoed the same sentiment, so perhaps the scariest thing for opponents to realize is there's even more the outside linebacker can do moving forward.
TRASH 1: RED ZONE TURNOVER
There were two turnovers committed by the Commanders offense on Sunday. One was a fumble by receiver Terry McLaurin who was trying to get to the right side edge on an end around run play.
That fumble was forced by Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and recovered by cornerback Martin Emerson.
And then there was the interception thrown by quarterback Jayden Daniels - his second in two games, and the second of his career.
That interception came in a scoreless game at the Browns' one-yard line, and while it ultimately led to zero points the other way, it's a mistake Daniels won't soon want to replicate in future games.
STASH 2: GROUND FORCES
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. isn't going to be happy about his individual contributions when looking back at his seven carry, 18 yard performance. If it wasn't for the two rushing touchdowns he had in the process, fantasy football enthusiasts would be less than pleased as well.
However, the trio of Robinson, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols combined for 20 carries, 129 yards and three touchdowns. That's how you spell domination. And as long as Washington keeps getting production like that out of its backs, the real wins will keep coming in even if your fantasy ones don't.
TRASH 2: GROUND DEFENSE
The Commanders defense has clearly improved over the past few weeks, and tackling alone has gotten much better.
However, on Sunday, the defense allowed Browns running back Jerome Ford to have a 5.2 yards per carry rush average while fellow back D'Onta Foreman averaged 4.9 yards.
Now, some of those yards and runs came in garbage time, but still went against the starting defense.
Overall, Washington only allowed three explosive plays all day. They all came in the running game, however, and with the 31st ranked rush defense in yards per play currently there's no time to play the 'yeah, but' game. Not with Derrick Henry coming up in Week 6.
STASH 3: WE ARE NO. 2
In the Washington Commanders receiver room there's Terry McLaurin at the top, and then there's everybody else at No. 2.
It's a group effort, and one that head coach Dan Quinn said he was fine with earlier in the week.
This weekend, Dyami Brown was the second-leading receiver in yards with 57 whlile Luke McCaffrey was second-lead in receptions with three. Brown also scored a touchdown.
Last week, in the big win over the Arizona Cardinals, it was Olamide Zaccheaus who actually led the team in receptions and was second in yards behind McLaurin.
The week before that it was McCaffrey coming in second in yards and receptions among receivers, and Noah Brown came up with three important catches as well.
So basically, they are the No. 2 receiver in Washington, and it's working like a charm.
TRASH 3: PASS RUSH PACIFICITY
This one is basically a bonus 'stash' because it would appear the team has already trashed it, but will need to keep it in the trash in Week 6 against the Ravens and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
From Weeks 1 through 3 the Commanders defense sacked opposing quarterbacks four times - total.
In Week 4, Washington got to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray four times - doubling the season total in one game.
Against Cleveland on Sunday the pass rush got to quarterback Deshaun Watson seven times. Four of them came on third downs.
So that you don't have to go back and count, that's 15 sacks now on the year and Washington currently stands in sixth place in sacks per pass attempt.
