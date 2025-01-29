PFF grades Commanders offensive players vs. Eagles in NFC Championship game
The Washington Commanders' 2024 season is now in the books after they suffered a tough 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
The Commanders weren't supposed to be in this position quite yet as they were in the first year of their rebuild, but things clicked a bit sooner than expected, allowing Washington to make it to the championship game for the first time in over 30 years.
The Commanders battled with the Eagles early in the matchup, only entering halftime down 12 but could never climb out of that hole as Philly eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter scoring 21 points to Washington's zero. The offense was playing from behind much of the game as Philadelphia came out aggressive and forced Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense into multiple third and fourth-down scenarios.
Daniels was a bit pedestrian in this one as his offensive line didn't do him many favors and he was sacked a total of three times along with an interception. The running game couldn't find any momentum whatsoever as both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler only combined for a total of 51 yards on the ground. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz was the bright spot on the offense catching 11 passes for 104 yards while Daniels and Terry McLaurin were the only ones to reach the endzone.
Turnovers plagued the Commanders in this one and if not for that the game likely would have been kept closer.
With the season over, here is how the Washington Commanders offensive players graded out in their 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
Highest Graded:
1. TE Ben Sinnott
PFF Grade: 87.5
2. TE Zach Ertz
PFF Grade: 82.0
3. QB Jayden Daniels
PFF Grade: 74.6
4. P Tress Way
PFF Grade: 73.1
5. RT Chris Paul
PFF Grade: 68.3
Lowest Graded:
1. LG Nick Allegretti
PFF Grade: 40.5
2. C Tyler Biadasz
PFF Grade: 41.8
3. RG Trent Scott
PFF Grade: 42.5
4. RB Austin Ekeler
PFF Grade: 44.8
5. WR Jamison Crowder
PFF Grade: 47.4
