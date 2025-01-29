Commander Country

PFF grades Commanders offensive players vs. Eagles in NFC Championship game

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders offensive players in their NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders' 2024 season is now in the books after they suffered a tough 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

The Commanders weren't supposed to be in this position quite yet as they were in the first year of their rebuild, but things clicked a bit sooner than expected, allowing Washington to make it to the championship game for the first time in over 30 years.

The Commanders battled with the Eagles early in the matchup, only entering halftime down 12 but could never climb out of that hole as Philly eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter scoring 21 points to Washington's zero. The offense was playing from behind much of the game as Philadelphia came out aggressive and forced Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense into multiple third and fourth-down scenarios.

Daniels was a bit pedestrian in this one as his offensive line didn't do him many favors and he was sacked a total of three times along with an interception. The running game couldn't find any momentum whatsoever as both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler only combined for a total of 51 yards on the ground. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz was the bright spot on the offense catching 11 passes for 104 yards while Daniels and Terry McLaurin were the only ones to reach the endzone.

Turnovers plagued the Commanders in this one and if not for that the game likely would have been kept closer.

With the season over, here is how the Washington Commanders offensive players graded out in their 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Highest Graded:

1. TE Ben Sinnott

Ben Sinnot
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 87.5

2. TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ert
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and safety Reed Blankenship (32) tackle Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 82.0

3. QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniel
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 74.6

4. P Tress Way

Tress Wa
Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.1

5. RT Chris Paul

Chris Pau
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) stands on the field during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.3

Lowest Graded:

1. LG Nick Allegretti

Nick Allegrett
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 40.5

2. C Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadas
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 41.8

3. RG Trent Scott

Trent Scot
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Trent Scott (73) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 42.5

4. RB Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekele
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 44.8

5. WR Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowde
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.4

READ MORE: Commanders star linebacker selected to Pro Bowl Games

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss to Eagles

• Commanders mock NFL Draft addresses NFC Championship deficiencies

• Magic Johnson shares reflections on second season as Commanders' owner

• Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News