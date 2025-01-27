Update on Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi ACL surgery and recovery
ASHBURN, Va. -- It was clear pretty quickly when Washington Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi went down against the Detroit Lions that it wasn't good.
The sight of Cosmi being rolled up on from behind was bad enough. The near-immediate act of Commanders players and others beginning to pray for him only added to it. It's one of those moments where those pitted against each other all have the potential ramifications of their career decisions brought into focus, and they all become one united group of athletes.
With the season now over, Cosmi spoke to Washington media about the season that was with a smile on his face and shared an update on his recovery, revealing he's scheduled to have surgery Tuesday morning.
"I'll get surgery tomorrow and go from there. I'll be here for (recovery), so I'm looking forward to that," Cosmi shared. "Hopefully I can get on the football field as soon as possible for next year. There's nothing more than I want to be on the field with my brothers and be able to battle and do all that. So, I'm going to do everything in my power to get my body in peak physical shape and to be able to be ready for next year."
Cosmi knows he's up against a tough fight in the coming months. Typically, this type of recovery results in a player missing anywhere from nine months of football activity or more. That means the chances he's ready for training camp are slim.
He also has experience in his corner and says his wife went through a similar experience in college and is helping him understand what is coming and what to expect.
"I wouldn't be here if I didn't have to go through trials and tribulations. Everybody does," Cosmi says. "And I've been able to come out of those on top. So this is no different, and I'm just going to attack this like I have everything in my whole entire career, my life. I said this whenever I got the extension: 'How much work you put in is what you're going to get,' and that's what I'm going to do with this, and hopefully I'll be on the football field way sooner than expected."
