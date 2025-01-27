Commander Country

Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft

The Washington Commanders could add a champion to the team.

Jeremy Brener

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) competes during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) competes during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are thinking about the offseason now that they have been eliminated from the postseason by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

The Commanders will put some of their focus towards the NFL Draft, where they will look to build off of the group they brought in a year ago, headlined by Jayden Daniels and Mike Sainristil.

Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick recently drew up a mock draft that has the Commanders taking Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 29 overall pick.

READ MORE: Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future

"Washington’s tackles combined for the sixth-lowest PFF grade this past season. While he’s coming off a torn ACL, Simmons should be an immediate starter when healthy. His 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets this past year placed him in the 98th percentile for FBS tackles," Chadwick writes.

Simmons sat out during the team's National Championship run, but he should be healthy for next season for an NFL team, and that could be the Commanders.

Washington has third-round rookie Brandon Coleman learning the trade while 30-year-old Andrew Wylie lines up on the other side. Getting a long-term replacement for Wylie could be the move, and it would allow Simmons not to rush into NFL life right away with someone who can hold down the fort in the short term.

READ MORE: Commanders owner Magic Johnson talks loss vs. Eagles

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders trail Philadelphia Eagles at halftime of the NFC Championship

• NFL referee explains threatening Commanders after string of penalties

• Commanders and Eagles fans unite in 'Dallas sucks' chant before NFC Championship

• Jason Kelce walks back Jayden Daniels-Jalen Hurts debate before NFC Championship

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News