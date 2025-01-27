Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft
The Washington Commanders are thinking about the offseason now that they have been eliminated from the postseason by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
The Commanders will put some of their focus towards the NFL Draft, where they will look to build off of the group they brought in a year ago, headlined by Jayden Daniels and Mike Sainristil.
Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick recently drew up a mock draft that has the Commanders taking Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 29 overall pick.
"Washington’s tackles combined for the sixth-lowest PFF grade this past season. While he’s coming off a torn ACL, Simmons should be an immediate starter when healthy. His 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets this past year placed him in the 98th percentile for FBS tackles," Chadwick writes.
Simmons sat out during the team's National Championship run, but he should be healthy for next season for an NFL team, and that could be the Commanders.
Washington has third-round rookie Brandon Coleman learning the trade while 30-year-old Andrew Wylie lines up on the other side. Getting a long-term replacement for Wylie could be the move, and it would allow Simmons not to rush into NFL life right away with someone who can hold down the fort in the short term.
