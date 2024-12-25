How Commanders Can Miss NFL Playoffs

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders will likely be in the postseason, but there's a chance they could miss out.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs the ball after a catch against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs the ball after a catch against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are one step closer to the playoffs after stunning the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 16 upset.

According to NFL.com, the win gave the Commanders a 94 percent chance to make it to the postseason.

One more win will secure the Commanders a spot in the playoffs, so they need to beat either the Atlanta Falcons this week or the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to grab a chair at the postseason table.

If the Commanders were to lose both of those games, there is still a good chance the team makes the playoffs. However, there is a doomsday scenario that could play out that would result in Washington missing the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

"In the event the Falcons take the division and both Tampa and Washington finish the season at 10-7, the H2H tie-breaker the Bucs earned in Week 1 would come into effect, sending Tampa into the tournament and Washington home for the winter. It's for this reason that Washington can clinch this week with a victory or a Bucs loss," NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri writes.

This means the Falcons have to win against the Commanders and beat the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 18. Two wins for the Falcons gets them the NFC South division title.

If the Bucs were to beat the Panthers this week and the New Orleans Saints to finish the season, they also are 10-7, and they have the tiebreaker over the Commanders.

It's a longshot, but it's the way the Commanders are out. The best way to control their own destiny is to win a game and celebrate later.

