Commanders WR attends Ochocinco camp and it's not Terry McLaurin or Deebo Samuel
Last season, Washington Commanders wide receiver K.J. Osborn only saw one snap and he’s doing everything he can to make sure that changes this year.
Looking to put in extra work before training camp kicks off next week, the veteran wideout was spotted at Chad Johnson’s inaugural "Wideout Workshop", an offseason summit designed to help NFL receivers refine their skills, share knowledge, and build a sense of brotherhood ahead of the season.
While other Commanders receivers like Terry McLaurin or Deebo Samuel didn’t attend, Osborn made sure he represented the burgundy and gold. Now entering his sixth NFL season, he’s totaled 165 catches and 16 touchdowns in his career.
The Wideout Workshop follows the model of other player-led offseason summer trainings. Tight ends Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen launched Tight End University a few years back, while Von Miller created the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit (now known as the Sack Summit). Johnson’s new workshop drew several other of the league’s top receivers, including Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, and Courtland Sutton.
Osborn spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, then briefly with the New England Patriots, and then to Washington ahead of the 2024 season. He re-signed with the Commanders this offseason on a one-year deal.
With a crowded receiver room with the likes of McLaurin, Samuel, rookie Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey, and Noah Brown, Osborn has been working to make sure that he stands out ahead of training camp and prepared to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.
