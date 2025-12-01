Washington Commanders star joins elite franchise company in Week 13 return

LANDOVER, Md. – All throughout the offseason, the situation around Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was tense, filled with nervous moments while the star was seeking a new contract from the team.

Using common tactics like holding out during training camp and even requesting a trade from the Commanders to gain leverage, McLaurin not only missed time but also strained his image with the fans who embraced him as a franchise great before he’d even been part of a team that won a single playoff game.

With the deal in place, however, there was always the belief that as soon as Washington fans saw the talent that made McLaurin a fan favorite to begin with, healing would begin. Unfortunately, due to injuries, the opportunities to see those talents have been as abundant as everyone would like. Finishing with seven catches, 96 yards, and a crucial touchdown catch in Week 13 gave everyone the reminder they needed and filled Northwest Stadium with familiar chants of ‘Terry, Terry, Terry!’ once again.

'Terry, Terry, Terry!'

"That was great,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said of having McLaurin back after the game. “You can see it out there. He’s a special player. The more that we can get him to rock, he’s gonna make plays for us, and he made some big third-down catches. He made an unbelievable catch to start the overtime to get us going. I mean, (he’s) an unbelievable player and we’re fortunate to have him."

Ertz Passes a Legend

It isn’t just the quarterback who shares the belief that McLaurin’s presence brings immense value to the offense. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is pretty great himself, surpassing Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe in career receptions on Sunday night, and has played with some really good receivers in his day. He, too, spoke about the impact a teammate like McLaurin can have.

“You just see the type of attention he gets, how much more space there is in the middle of the field with a guy like Terry out there, and then just his playmaking ability. It doesn't matter who's going and who's guarding him; he makes plays, and so I love to have him back out there. And so yeah, this game speaks for itself," said Ertz.

Joining the Legends

The touchdown catch in overtime put Washington in a position to win the game, a position it couldn’t take advantage of, unfortunately. But, by registering his 40th career touchdown reception, he further cemented his status as a legend in the Commanders franchise, joining Charley Taylor, Art Monk, Jerry Smith, Gary Clark, Hugh Taylor, Bobby Mitchell, and Santana Moss as the only players in franchise history to hit the milestone. McLaurin is also just the 25th active player in the NFL to reach that mark.

“In my mind, I knew the game was close. I'm gonna spill it for my teammates. I mean, screw the rep count. So just to have the joy of the locker room guys supporting me, being out there is something I don't take for granted,” McLaurin said after the game. “I'm just extremely grateful to be back out here with my teammates. I've been really supported by the group of guys in this locker room, my family, my friends, my faith has really grown during this time, and just learning to find joy and gratitude in tough circumstances."

