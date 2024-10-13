Commanders Trail Ravens 17-10 at Halftime
BALTIMORE -- Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season features a matchup of two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks as the reigning MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, played host to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders' defense started on the field with Jackson and the Ravens getting the first crack at setting the tone in what many expected to be a shootout.
After talking all week about how to stop Baltimore running back Derrick Henry and Jackson, the Washington defense came away from that first drive with its first interception of the year - and it was cornerback Mike Sainristil's first career takeaway as well.
The return set up Daniels and the Commanders' offense on the Ravens' 49-yard line and a 25-yard pass to running back Austin Ekeler got the ball down to the 16-yard line. Unfortunately, that was followed shortly after that by a three-yard sack that set the team up for a 42-yard field goal try by kicker Austin Seibert.
Seibert's 13th made field goal of the season - and in a row - gave Washington the early 3-0 lead.
The Ravens were able to get the three points back, however, and we reached the end of the first quarter all tied up with a field goal a piece.
And that's where the scored stayed until Baltimore got onto the field for its fourth drive of the game. At the end of that nine play drive the Ravens took a touchdown lead over the Commanders after Henry punched it in from three yards out. That scoring drive was aided in part by three consecutive explosive plays given up by the Washington defense and a defensive pass interference called against cornerback Benjamin St-Juste on third down. That flag led to the first down that Henry subsequently scored on.
When the Commanders got the ball back Daniels went straight to work trying to get those points back and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury reached deep into his bag to help his unit out. On a 1st and 10 from the Ravens 43 yard line Washington dialed up a flea-flicker screen pass to Ekeler that not only worked, but gained 25 yards to the Baltimore 18 yard line.
Three snaps later Daniels found receiver Terry McLaurin in the back right of the end zone from seven yards out for their first touchdown connection of the day, tying the score at 10 points for each side.
Baltimore put together a 10-play 83-yard drive immediately following that score, however, to regain the touchdown lead with 53 seconds left in the half. That score left Washington with the decision to either play aggressively and try to get points before halftime, or take the conservative route and take the one score deficit into the locker room.
With one timeout left, Commanders coach Dan Quinn opted to go for a late half score. Moving the ball into range for a 52-yard field goal try by Seibert Washington tried to shrink the lead to below one touchdown. However, the kick was blocked by the Ravens resulting in Seibert's first miss since joining the team, and a 17-10 halftime lead for Baltimore.
Washington gets the ball to start the second half.
