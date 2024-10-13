Commander Country

Commanders vs. Ravens: How to Watch the Week 6 Matchup

How you can watch Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson when the Commanders and Ravens square off in Week 6.

David Harrison

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (31) defends during the third quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (31) defends during the third quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have been little brothers in the region for years as the Baltimore Ravens turned themselves into perennial playoff participants and Super Bowl contenders.

This weekend isn't going to undo all of that, but the Commanders have a valuable opportunity to shift their national hype into overdrive with a big win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The battle of Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson - two quarterbacks who won't actually be on the field at the same time - is the most exciting a Washington and Baltimore contest has been in quite some time, and if you're not going to be in the stadium to witness the festivities you can still catch all of the action.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (31) defends during the third quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders at Ravens Kickoff

M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore, Maryland
Sunday, October 13th, 1:00 PM EST

TV Channel

CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

The game may also be available via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Radio Broadcast

BIG100(WBIG-FM) - Bram Weinstein, London Fletcher, Logan Paulsen

The radio broadcast can also be heard via the free iHeartRadio App or via one of their network affiliates.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

