Commanders have one of NFL's top wide receiver rooms
The Washington Commanders have a wide receiver room on the rise, led by Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema conducted a ranking of all 32 wide receiver rooms in the league, and the Commanders clocked in at No. 13.
READ MORE: Commanders RB recalls the moment he knew Jayden Daniels was special
Commanders have decent WR room
"Terry McLaurin leads the league with 89 contested catches since 2020, and his 1.31 PFF WAR over the past three seasons ranks seventh among wide receivers," Sikkema wrote.
"The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, who is poised for a bounce-back season with a change of scenery. Noah Brown, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler all recorded receiving grades above 70.0 last season and are back for 2025."
The teams ahead of the Commanders in the ranking are the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Adding Samuel into the mix certainly helps the Commanders move up on the list. Samuel and McLaurin could form one of the best receiver duos in the league.
The Commanders need a good wide receiver room to complement quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is coming off his first NFL season in which he won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The position on the list is a bit shaky due to McLaurin's contract dispute, which could lead to him holding out of training camp, but the hope is that he will be back before the start of the regular season.
Samuel and the rest of the Commanders wide receiver room will report to training camp on July 22 whilst the rookies arrive on July 18.
READ MORE: Commanders have big hole in roster that needs fixing
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver
• Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender