Commander Country

Commanders have one of NFL's top wide receiver rooms

The Washington Commanders wide receivers are among the league's best.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. looks on as Commanders wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. looks on as Commanders wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have a wide receiver room on the rise, led by Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.

Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema conducted a ranking of all 32 wide receiver rooms in the league, and the Commanders clocked in at No. 13.

READ MORE: Commanders RB recalls the moment he knew Jayden Daniels was special

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Commanders have decent WR room

"Terry McLaurin leads the league with 89 contested catches since 2020, and his 1.31 PFF WAR over the past three seasons ranks seventh among wide receivers," Sikkema wrote.

"The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, who is poised for a bounce-back season with a change of scenery. Noah Brown, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler all recorded receiving grades above 70.0 last season and are back for 2025."

The teams ahead of the Commanders in the ranking are the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Adding Samuel into the mix certainly helps the Commanders move up on the list. Samuel and McLaurin could form one of the best receiver duos in the league.

The Commanders need a good wide receiver room to complement quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is coming off his first NFL season in which he won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The position on the list is a bit shaky due to McLaurin's contract dispute, which could lead to him holding out of training camp, but the hope is that he will be back before the start of the regular season.

Samuel and the rest of the Commanders wide receiver room will report to training camp on July 22 whilst the rookies arrive on July 18.

READ MORE: Commanders have big hole in roster that needs fixing

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals

 Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season

 Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver

• Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News