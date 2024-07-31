Commander Country

Washington Commanders 'Big Brothers' Helping Rookie DT Adjust to NFL Life

The Washington Commanders have veteran leadership on the defensive line.

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton is fresh in the NFL after becoming the team's second round pick back in April's draft.

It can be hard to go from college to the pros, but life can be easier with a veteran or two on your side, and that's exactly what Newton has in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

“They’re just great people, great teammates," Newton said of Allen and Payne. "I've been watching them for years now. Back when they were in college at Alabama I used to watch them, but actually getting to know them, great people outside of the football field. They’re honestly like big brothers. Whenever I mess up with something, they'll tell me. Just the smallest things on the field, they always help me out, always encouraging me. So, we know how good they are on the field, but outside of the field they're big bros, honestly, and they have my back and I have theirs.”

The "big bro" narrative was also used to describe them when Phidarian Mathis came to the team in 2022 as the next young defensive lineman in Washington. Now, another brother has joined the family in Newton.

If Newton can stay healthy and learn alongside Allen and Payne, he could take over for them as the next long-term defensive tackle in the nation's capital.

