Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Bengals Game
Through two weeks of play, the Washington Commanders hoist a 1-1 record. Building off a home victory against the New York Giants, the Commanders are heading into Week 3 looking for improved play in a contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Heading to Cincinnati, the Commanders will be featured in a primetime Monday Night Football matchup -- the first of Jayden Daniels' young career as the franchise quarterback.
The Commanders were unable to get into the end zone during Week 2, and they'll use the week of practice to make offensive tweaks as they'll need to score touchdowns to have a chance in their Week 3 contest.
With Washington hitting the practice field ahead of the matchup against the Bengals, the Commander revealed their first injury report of the week on Thursday. Here's how the injury report was listed:
- DE Clelin Ferrell, Knee - DNP
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Thumb - DNP
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Foot/NIR (Rest) - DNP
- DE Dorance Armstrong, Chest - LP
- TE Zach Ertz, NIR (Rest) - LP
- S Quan Martin, Hamstring - LP
- T Brandon Coleman, Ankle - Full
With only three non-participants, the Commanders might be shaping up to be quite healthy on Monday. Newton, out with rest, should be able to continue adding depth to the defensive tackle position by being healthy. Forbes' absence makes sense following the injury news early this week, as he had thumb surgery.
Offensive lineman Brandon Coleman being a full participant is encouraging, too, as the rookie tackle had a no-so-impressive Week 2 performance. Playing left tackle as a rookie, growing pains will happen and Coleman needs to be available so he can continue gaining valuable reps.
It doesn't seem injuries should play too large of a factor on Monday, outside of Forbes' injury, which was already understood to be a hurdle the team would be facing.
