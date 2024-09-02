What's Commanders Biggest Strength Going Into Season?

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders have a lot to like going into the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before playing a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
It's less than a week until the Washington Commanders begin their 2024 season, which they hope and expect to be far better than how things were a year ago.

The Commanders won just two of their final 15 games last season, setting themselves up to be the second-worst team in the NFL. That's why the Commanders cleaned house, getting a new general manager, head coach and rookie quarterback — and that enough should be Washington's biggest strength.

"Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' potential -- paired with a turned-over roster and new coaching staff under Dan Quinn that has created renewed energy. Daniels' electric ability and accurate passing provide hope. Washington's more creative defensive pressures, and a less complex coverage scheme, should elevate a defense that ranked last in points and yards allowed in 2023. Also, the Commanders will use the run game more than last season when it ranked last in attempts," ESPN insider John Keim writes.

There's an aura of change surrounding the Commanders this season, and that newfound energy should give the team reason to be better in 2024.

The Commanders had the league's worst defense in 2023, so they hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had one of the best units in the league last year.

The offense struggled, so a new rookie quarterback in Daniels is in place.

They have a lot of makeover left to do with the roster, but the first phase has been put into place, and the results that come out of this season will show how much further they have to go.

