What's Commanders Biggest Strength Going Into Season?
It's less than a week until the Washington Commanders begin their 2024 season, which they hope and expect to be far better than how things were a year ago.
The Commanders won just two of their final 15 games last season, setting themselves up to be the second-worst team in the NFL. That's why the Commanders cleaned house, getting a new general manager, head coach and rookie quarterback — and that enough should be Washington's biggest strength.
"Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' potential -- paired with a turned-over roster and new coaching staff under Dan Quinn that has created renewed energy. Daniels' electric ability and accurate passing provide hope. Washington's more creative defensive pressures, and a less complex coverage scheme, should elevate a defense that ranked last in points and yards allowed in 2023. Also, the Commanders will use the run game more than last season when it ranked last in attempts," ESPN insider John Keim writes.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Ahead of Debut vs. Bucs
There's an aura of change surrounding the Commanders this season, and that newfound energy should give the team reason to be better in 2024.
The Commanders had the league's worst defense in 2023, so they hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had one of the best units in the league last year.
The offense struggled, so a new rookie quarterback in Daniels is in place.
They have a lot of makeover left to do with the roster, but the first phase has been put into place, and the results that come out of this season will show how much further they have to go.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL Trade Idea Sends Commanders Star Jonathan Allen to Texans
• Dan Quinn Claims Washington Commanders Are Ahead of Schedule in Rebuild
• Jayden Daniels Says Newly Acquired Receiver Noah Brown Needs Time with Commanders
• Dyami Brown Named X-Factor for Washington Commanders in 2024 NFL Season