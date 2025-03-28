Commanders, Browns linked in trade for pass rusher
The Washington Commanders are in need of adding a No. 1 pass rusher at some point during the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon suggests the idea of trading for Cleveland Browns linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, who has six years of experience in the NFL under his belt.
READ MORE: Commanders’ blockbuster trade for $121 million star called ‘WTF’ move
Okoronkwo to the Commanders?
“Adding another dedicated edge-rusher to help replace Fowler would be wise,” Gagnon writes.
“Making a play for (Trey) Hendrickson would also be logical for the Commanders. They should also take a long look at Ogbo Okoronkwo of the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The Browns signed Okoronkwo to a three-year, $19 million contract during the 2023 offseason but have largely kept him in a rotational role since. He’s likely to stay in that role after Cleveland signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and the Browns could view him as expendable.”
Okoronkwo could replace Dante Fowler Jr., who signed with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month, and become part of Washington's rotation of strong pass rushers.
READ MORE: Super Bowl winning quarterback signs with Commanders' rival
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make some questionable picks in four-round mock NFL Draft
• Former Commanders assistant coach hired by Georgia Bulldogs
• Analyst's favorite and least favorite Commanders move both on defense
• Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender