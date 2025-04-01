Commanders can rest easy with Jayden Daniels as franchise QB
The Washington Commanders hadn't rostered a true franchise quarterback since Kirk Cousins, and even that was a bit of a stretch when he was starting in the nation's capital.
With Daniels now in the fold, Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton gave the Commanders a "1" for his quarterback panic meter.
Commanders need not to panic at quarterback
"Daniels put on a show last year. Between his game-winning drives and the well-deserved accolades, he had one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history," Moton writes.
"Within a year, the Washington Commanders went from a basement-dwelling dumpster fire to a Super Bowl contender. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on the road before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
"Daniels had success similar to C.J. Stroud, who won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but the LSU product's quick rise seems different because of his dynamic playmaking ability with his arm and legs.
"Because of Daniels' willingness to pick up yards on the ground, he's susceptible to big hits.
"Washington made a reasonable decision to re-sign Mariota, who saw some action while Daniels battled a rib injury in October and in the last week of the season."
The Commanders will look to continue building around Daniels at the NFL Draft later this month.
