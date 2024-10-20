Commander Country

Commanders Beat Panthers, But Jayden Daniels' Injury Causes Concern

Jayden Daniels left early as the Washington Commanders beat the Carolina Panthers.

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are happy about the 40-7 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, but it isn't all smiles and rainbows.

During the first half, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury, which knocked him out for remainder of the game. Daniels showed up on the sideline towards the end of the game, appearing to be in positive spirits.

Perhaps the Commanders didn't want to risk further injury for Daniels, especially when the team was already up multiple scores.

The Commanders scored on the first drive of the game after linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. picked off Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton. Fowler took it back to the house, putting the Commanders on the board.

Daniels led a drive that ended in a 23-yard field goal from Austin Seibert, but that was the last the Commanders saw of him on the field.

Daniels passed the torch to Marcus Mariota, who didn't disappoint. Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, one each to tight ends Zach Ertz and rookie Ben Sinnott.

The Commanders are now 5-2 and will hope that Daniels can return to good health before No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears come to town next week.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

