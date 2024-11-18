Commanders' Road to the Playoffs Gets Tougher After Packers Victory
The Washington Commanders dropped to the NFC’s seventh seed after the Green Bay Packers secured a victory yesterday over the Chicago Bears, defeating them 20-19, tightening an already competitive playoff race. The road to January just got a lot tougher.
With a 7-4 record, the Commanders remain positioned to make the postseason, but their path forward is far from guaranteed.
Let’s break it down: the Lions (9-1) and Eagles (8-2) are running the NFC right now, and the Packers win has put additional pressure on Washington, while the Vikings (8-2) and Rams (5-5) also pose threats.
The Commanders have a 25 percent shot at staying in the seventh seed and a 26 percent chance of bumping up to sixth. They also have a 19 percent chance of completely missing the playoffs, which isn’t a comforting stat.
Looking ahead, the Commanders' remaining schedule is a mix of opportunities and challenges. They’ll host the Cowboys (3-6) this Sunday, followed by the Titans (2-8). Those games should be wins on paper, but nothing is guaranteed.
Things get real in Week 16 when they take on the Eagles (8-2) at home, and Week 17 brings a crucial matchup with the Falcons (6-5), who are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Closing out with the Cowboys on the road in Week 18 could be a make-or-break game, especially if the playoff picture is still muddy.
With five games left, each game carries a significant weight in determining the Commanders' postseason fate. Right now, a road trip to face the Eagles in the first round looks like the most likely outcome (20 percent), with matchups against the Cardinals (14 percent) or Falcons (11 percent) also on the table. If they’re not careful, though, they could be watching the postseason at home.
For Washington, it’s all about consistency. They have shown flashes of greatness, but they’ve also had moments that have left fans leaving the stadium with their heads down. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they’ve got to clean up the mistakes and finish strong. The pieces are there, but the margin for error is slim.
The Commanders are in control of their destiny—for now. With the franchise looking to cement its place in the postseason for the first time in the Jayden Daniels era, the stakes have never been higher. As they prepare for the final stretch, every snap will count in their fight to secure a spot in the NFC playoffs.
