Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Not Concerned' With Jayden Daniels Injury

Jayden Daniels left the game against the Dallas Cowboys with an injury, but Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn isn't worried.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a slight speed bump in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys when Jayden Daniels suffered an injury in the first half that led to him exiting the game at halftime.

While the benching was precautionary, it did add a slight bit of concern in regards to his health.

However, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn isn't worried about his leg injury.

“I'm not concerned," Quinn said in his introductory press conference going into the week. "I'm feeling good going into the weekend. I'm actually feeling good on the team's health, so that's a good thing when you get to this time of year, heading into the guys. And hopefully having some guy back too.”

Having the team as healthy as possible going into the most important game of the year should help Quinn sleep better at night, and it gives them the best possible chance to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Buccaneers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

Jeremy Brener
