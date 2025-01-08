Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'Not Concerned' With Jayden Daniels Injury
The Washington Commanders had a slight speed bump in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys when Jayden Daniels suffered an injury in the first half that led to him exiting the game at halftime.
While the benching was precautionary, it did add a slight bit of concern in regards to his health.
However, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn isn't worried about his leg injury.
“I'm not concerned," Quinn said in his introductory press conference going into the week. "I'm feeling good going into the weekend. I'm actually feeling good on the team's health, so that's a good thing when you get to this time of year, heading into the guys. And hopefully having some guy back too.”
Having the team as healthy as possible going into the most important game of the year should help Quinn sleep better at night, and it gives them the best possible chance to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Buccaneers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Rolling Into Playoffs With Confidence That 'Was Always There'
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Sends Message Ahead of Playoffs
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success
• Commanders' Dan Quinn Explains Jayden Daniels Benching vs. Cowboys