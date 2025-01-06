Commanders' 2025 Opponent List Finalized After Regular Season Finale
While we're all enjoying the extended Washington Commanders' 2024 season following a 12-win campaign that earned the team the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoff bracket, there's still an opportunity to look ahead to next year.
With the regular season finished, we now know each of the Commanders' opponents for 2025, starting with predetermined matchups against the NFC North and AFC West Divisions.
Each year, each division faces two others, with one coming from each conference on a rotational basis. This year, Washington faced the AFC North and NFC South–divisions on the opposite end of the league's strength spectrum.
The team went 1-3 against the top two teams from each of those divisions this year, with losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC South and the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers of the AFC North. The win came two weeks ago against the NFC South's Atlanta Falcons.
Next season, the top four teams from the Commanders' division stables of opponents figure to be the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings of the NFC North and the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos of the AFC West.
Fortunately, Washington will get two of those teams–the Broncos and Lions–at home while facing the Vikings and Chiefs on the road.
As part of the NFC North, the Chicago Bears will play the Commanders for the fourth year in a row. For the third year in a row, the Bears will visit Washington.
Finishing second place in the NFC East Division, the Commanders will face the teams that finished second in the NFC South, West, and AFC East. Those teams are the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
Of the three, only the matchup against the Seahawks will be at home as the NFC plays a ninth-road game in 2025 after hosting a ninth this season.
And, of course, that's all on top of the standard home and away series games between NFC East Division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.
Here's a full list of the home and away games next season for Washington, with dates and order of play to be determined.
Commanders Home Opponents in 2025
Philadelphia Eagles – Dallas Cowboys – New York Giants – Detroit Lions – Denver Broncos – Seattle Seahawks – Chicago Bears – Las Vegas Raiders
Commanders Road Opponents in 2025
Philadelphia Eagles – Dallas Cowboys – New York Giants – Kansas City Chiefs – Minnesota Vikings – Atlanta Falcons – Los Angeles Chargers – Green Bay Packers – Miami Dolphins
Washington will play the Falcons for the fifth straight season in 2025 and is undefeated in the previous four.
Eight of the team's contests next year will come against playoff teams from this season, with five of them being road trips.
