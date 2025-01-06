Commanders Must Learn From Cowboys Game to Win in Playoffs
The Washington Commanders are heading to the Sunshine State for their Wild Card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Commanders claimed the No. 6 seed in the NFC after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, but the game came down to the final play after a heap of mistakes nearly cost them the win.
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin explained what the team must do to get past the Bucs in the Wild Card round.
"If we want to be able to chance to win next week, we’ve got to get off to a fast start immediately and be able sustain some momentum throughout the game so it doesn’t come down to ‘oh shoot’. You know what I mean? The great thing about this team is we’ve been resilient all year and we’ve proven that we can execute in the gotta-have-it situations. But playoffs is a new season. You’ve got to be able to play for four quarters and play well to have a chance to win," McLaurin said.
The Commanders scored just three points while Jayden Daniels was under center in the first half, and that won't cut it against the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won five of their last six games coming into the postseason.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Buccaneers is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Sends Message Ahead of Playoffs
• Commanders Playoff Seed Revealed After Win vs. Cowboys
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success
• Commanders' Dan Quinn Explains Jayden Daniels Benching vs. Cowboys