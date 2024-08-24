Commander Country

Washington Commanders Coach Reveals How Many Roster Spots Are Still Available

The Washington Commanders are still finalizing their 53-man roster.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn along the sideline during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn along the sideline during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have one final preseason game against the New England Patriots tomorrow night, and that will serve as an audition for over half of the 90-man roster to determine how much longer the team will keep them.

While most of the 53-man roster has been decided by the coaching staff, coach Dan Quinn still believes there are spots that are up for grabs.

“I would say there's still quite a few, less than 10, but enough that in the backup spot from different people," Quinn said. "There's definitely ones that we wanted to see and we'll feature some of those players in those roles. I love some of the things that we're working on special teams, but we're still obviously competing to find different people into different spots."

Quinn says that the game against the Patriots should spark that final bit of competitiveness amongst the players looking for a roster spot.

"I've always loved this week and this game," Quinn said. "There's people that are absolutely going for it in the hardest of moments. I'm playing all the snaps and offense and special teams or defense and yes. And so you really find out somebody's grittiness and willing to fight and it is one of my favorite times. Just you get to see that type of competitive nature on display.”

Kickoff between the Patriots and Commanders is set for 8 p.m. ET at Commanders Field.

Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, Other Starters, Will Not Play Preseason Finale

Published
