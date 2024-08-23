Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, Other Starters, Will Not Play Preseason Finale
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' first training camp and NFL preseason are officially a wrap.
With the Commanders finishing up their final practice of training camp head coach Dan Quinn revealed Daniels will not play in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
It's not necessarily a surprise, but those wanting to see the No. 2 overall pick for Washington go up against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will have to wait for another time.
READ MORE: Former Washington Tight End Tells All About Life and Football in New Memoir
Other players mentioned by coach Quinn who will not be playing included defensive tackle Daron Payne, and defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. Of course, we can presume that if Daniels isn't playing it's unlikely receiver Terry McLaurin, running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, and others will also sit out the preseason finale.
One player who won't be sitting out the finale, of course, is new Commanders kicker Cade York who arrived for his first practice Friday but didn't take any kicks yet in order to facilitate he, long snapper Tyler Ott, and holder Tress Way working on their process and timing with each other before having to fully execute.
That first opportunity will come Sunday night, and the way Quinn spoke about it that job is far from settled with the arrival of York.
End of roster linebackers and defensive backs will also have plenty to play for because the shift in kickoff coverage and return rules has shifted the advantage normally enjoyed by linebackers and larger tight ends to defensive backs. This evolution gives those defensive backs who used to have to rely on their defensive contributions alone a chance to make their mark on special teams and steal a roster spot that in the past would have gone to a linebacker or larger tight end.
Bottom line, there may not be the star power we're used to out there on the field for this final preseason game, but there are still plenty of things worth watching as the Commanders stand just days from the dreaded cutdown day and the formation of their first 53-man active roster.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts on 'Earning' Starting Job
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders 'Defense Travels' Says Coach Joe Whitt Jr., Pleased with Trends
• Washington Commanders Coach Reveals Thoughts on Jahan Dotson Trade
• Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson; 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Deal Coming?
• 'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success